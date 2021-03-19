SAMA to blame for own ‘misfortunes’ in Samatu debacle: Labour registrar

The association’s leave to appeal a decision ordering it to return assets of the Samatu was dismissed by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The labour registrar on Thursday said the South African Medical Association (SAMA) was to blame for its own misfortunes.

The association’s leave to appeal a decision ordering it to return assets of the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) was dismissed by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

In the papers considered by the Constitutional Court judges before making the ruling against SAMA, the labour registrar advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe described how the organisation misled his office and its own members.

He explains that the association devised a scheme that saw them benefit from operating and controlling the affairs of the Samatu while SAMA was registered as a non-profit company.

Molefe placed the trade union under administration in terms of Section 103 A of the Labour Relations Act after the union failed to submit documents including financial statements as required by law.

Following this latest failure to overturn the Labour Court ruling, which ordered SAMA should repay all the monies due to the union, the association has found its back against a corner.

The monies owed to the trade union involve hundreds of millions of rand - if not over a billion - as the “scheme” Molefe describes has been running for 20 years.

