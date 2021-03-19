Please use electricity sparingly, says Eskom as it battles to meet demand

South Africa is having to put up with another day of stage two load shedding, which is expected to last until at least 5 am on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is on Friday calling on everyone in the country to use electricity sparingly as it battles to keep up with demand.

But the utility said the power system remained vulnerable and unpredictable, meaning the situation could change with little notice.

It’s trying to return generation units to service at its ageing power plants and said it was working to replenish emergency reserves.

