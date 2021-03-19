Parisians flee capital, hit shops as new lockdown looms

Trains leaving Montparnasse station in southern Paris - which serves destinations in Brittany and the southwest - were completely full after a rush of bookings late Thursday.

PARIS - Parisians packed inter-city trains leaving the capital and crammed into shops Friday ahead of a new lockdown aimed at stemming a surge in coronavirus infections.

The new restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex late Thursday, apply from midnight Friday to around a third of the country's population affecting Paris and several other regions in the north and south.

The government has insisted the new month-long lockdown will be more limited than two others imposed last year, with schools open and outdoor exercise allowed for an unlimited amount of time.

President Emmanuel Macron even insisted Friday that the word "lockdown" ("confinement" in French) was not appropriate to describe the government's strategy.

"What we want is to put a brake on the virus without shutting ourselves in. This is not being locked down," he said at a meeting at the Elysee Palace.

"Strictly speaking, the term lockdown is not right," he added.

But travel curbs that will ban people from leaving the Paris region encouraged many to leave the notoriously cramped city for areas with lighter restrictions, such as Brittany, the southwest Atlantic coast and Lyon in the southeast.

A spokesperson for national rail operator SNCF told AFP that trains for those destinations were now fully booked after having a 60-70% level of occupancy on previous Fridays.

Trains leaving Montparnasse station in southern Paris - which serves destinations in Brittany and the southwest - were completely full after a rush of bookings late Thursday.

Maiwenn, a 19-year old student clutching a giant suitcase, said she had decided to leave Paris to spend the rest of the university year with her family in Saint-Brieuc in Brittany.

"I'm going to stay there until the end of the term," scheduled for mid-April, she said. "It's been roughly a year that our courses have been on distance learning so we're starting to get used to it."

Traffics jams in the capital area were logged at about 400 kilometres (250 miles) early Friday evening, with the main choke-points around highways heading out of the city.

Shopping streets were also packed ahead of the closure of non-essential retailers, although hairdressers, book shops, and the city's thousands of fine food shops will be allowed to stay open.

"I don't really understand this lockdown and what's going to happen. But I thought I'd hit the shops for one last time," Barbara told AFP on the Rue de Rivoli in the centre of the capital.

The other regions affected by the new measures include the Hauts-de-France region of northeast France which covers the city of Lille and the Alpes-Maritimes on the Mediterranean, as well as Seine-Maritime and the Eure in Normandy.

The other two COVID-19 hotspots - around the southern Mediterranean town of Nice, and the northern region surrounding Calais - have been under weekend lockdowns since late February and early March respectively.

The whole country has lived under a 06:00 pm curfew since 14 January.

HAIRCUTS AND EXERCISE

Health Minister Olivier Veran expressed hope that the new regional lockdowns would be the last, with the situation helped by the onset of spring and the vaccination campaign.

However vaccinations have been sluggish so far in France, with just 5.6 million receiving a first dose, and the situation was not helped by the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca jab this week.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55, on Friday was given the AstraZeneca jab to build confidence in the vaccine, even as France's health regulator said it should only be given to those over 55 after reports of blood clots.

As in previous lockdowns, a form written out or downloaded on a phone will be needed to justify why a person has left home in areas under the new restrictions.

Outdoor exercise is allowed up to 10 kilometres from home for an unlimited amount of time but non-essential shops will have to close.

Travel outside of high-infection zones is also prohibited, except for essential business.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the new measures would cost the treasury 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in additional compensation, relief and unemployment benefits.

According to a poll by Odoxa for Le Figaro and France Info just 56 percent of residents in the areas affected plan to abide by the new lockdown rules.

