NW woman charged with murder after allegedly putting newborn in boiling water

The woman allegedly delivered her baby at her home in Sunway, near Hartbeespoort, on Friday, 12 March 2021, and confessed to the crime when confiding in her friend.

BRITS – A 29-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates Court, in the North West, on a charge of murder after the body of a newborn baby was discovered.

The woman allegedly delivered her baby at her home in Sunway, near Hartbeespoort, on Friday, 12 March 2021. It's further alleged that she put the infant in boiling water before burying it in a shallow grave.

In a statement, the police said that they were notified by the woman’s friend.

“It is alleged that the suspect placed the newborn baby in boiling water, then wrapped the baby in plastic and buried the newborn in a shallow grave at a nearby field. The mother later confided in her friend about the incident, who alerted the police. During initial investigations, police found the body of the baby, buried in a shallow grave.”

The mother was arrested and charged with murder and was expected in court on Friday.

#sapsNW Mother (29) to appear in the Brits Magistrates Court on 19/03 for the alleged murder of her newborn baby at Sunway in Rietfontein, Hartbeesportdam, on 12/03. Police found the body of the baby, buried in a shallow grave. MEhttps://t.co/dmMl4Tdjik pic.twitter.com/nPf8igKLMI SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 18, 2021

