Mantashe: First power connection from private suppliers expected in Aug 2022

The minerals and energy minister announced on Thursday the first eight successful bidders to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country's ailing power supply.

JOHANNESBURG – Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the procurement of 2,600 megawatts under the latest bid round for private power producers would go to the market at midnight on Thursday.

He announced on Thursday, the first eight successful bidders to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country's ailing power supply.

The tender for 2,000 megawatts was launched two years ago when the country suffered some of the worst power cuts in a decade.

Minister Mantashe said more than 11,800 additional megawatts were needed, but this is a start.

“The first power from these projects will be connected to the grid from August 2022.”

Included in the successful bids is Karpowership, which operates a fleet of powerships and will provide ship-to-shore electricity when eventually anchored at three coastal sites.

In February last year, Karpowership told Reuters that each of its ships was capable of providing a range of power options.

Mantashe said the projects were expected to inject around R45 billion into the local economy.

