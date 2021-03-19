Man Utd to face Granada in Europa League quarterfinals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who beat AC Milan in the last 16, are due to play away in the first leg on 8 April but it remains to be seen where that match will take place.

PARIS - Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Granada in Friday's draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League, while Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague.

The Old Trafford club faced Spanish opponents in Real Sociedad in the last 32 but the first leg of that tie was moved to Turin in Italy because of restrictions on travel from the UK to Spain as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ajax will face Roma with the winners of that quarterfinal playing either United or Granada in the last four. United beat Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final.

Arsenal are set to host Slavia in the first leg of their quarterfinal and will be wary of the runaway Czech league leaders who have eliminated Leicester City and Scottish champions Rangers in the last two rounds.

However, if the Gunners get through they could face their former coach Unai Emery in the semifinals.

Emery's Villarreal will take on Dinamo Zagreb, last-16 conquerors of Tottenham Hotspur, in the other quarterfinal.

QUARTERFINALS

Granada (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG) vs Slavia Prague (CZE)

Ajax (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Villarreal (ESP)

First legs 8 April 8, second legs 15 April.

SEMIFINALS

Granada (ESP) or Manchester United (ENG) vs Ajax (NED) or Roma (ITA)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) or Villarreal (ESP) vs Arsenal (ENG) or Slavia Prague (CZE)

First legs 29 April, second legs 6 May.

Final in Gdansk, Poland on 26 May.



