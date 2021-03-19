Man accused of raping, murdering Tazne van Wyk (8) to go on trial in May

The child disappeared in February last year and her alleged killer, who lived in the area, was tracked down in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River will go on trial at the end of May.

He later took police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 in Worcester.

At Friday’s pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court, the matter was postponed and a trial date was set for 31 May.

At previous court appearances, it was revealed that the alleged child killer had a history of criminal activity.

He was out on parole at the time of the rape and murder despite being convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.

He was initially charged with the murder of the eight-year-old, but now faces charges relating to other crimes including rape, sexual assault and kidnapping.

