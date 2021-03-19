Nathaniel Julies’ mother dismayed by delay in his murder case

The officers appeared briefly in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday and their case was postponed to next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the late Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies said that she was dismayed by yet another delay in the case against three police officers linked to the murder of her son.

Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Voster Netshiongolo are facing three charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Julies, who had down syndrome, was shot dead just three metres away from his home during a protest last year.

The matter was transferred by the Protea Magistrates Court to the High Court, with the officers making their first appearance there.

The State requested a postponement for the docket to be given to the defence.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane have been remanded in custody while bail has been extended for Netshiongolo.

Nathaniel’s mother, Bridget, who was following the proceedings, said that she was pleased with the direction her son’s case was taking but not with the delay.

“I don’t know what the delay is but I am just glad we are able to come to the court.”

The trio are due back in court on 22 April.

