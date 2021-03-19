Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns

With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng COVID-19 Command Council said on Friday the province remains highly exposed to a possible third wave.

The council was giving an update on the state of coronavirus in the province.

To date, Gauteng has recorded more than 400,000 positive cases and over 10,000 deaths.

With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.

“We have reached a very particular situation where the number of cases has stopped dropping. This basically means that we have reached a new situation of equilibrium between the number of cases created by our local transmissions and the local reproductive numbers. This essentially means that we are highly exposed to a third wave.”

Mellado said that Gauteng remained highly vulnerable to super-spreader events which could see the province face an unprecedented number of cases.

“This equilibrium is unstable; any trigger such as super-spreader events or similar situations where we can have a spark in the number of cases will break that equilibrium and lead to a third wave. As a result of that, we are highly vulnerable,” Mellado said.

