Fourth suspect arrested in connection with online dating scam

CAPE TOWN - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with an online dating scam spanning the Eastern Cape, Cape Town and the rural town of Caledon.

The Hawks said that the 30-year-old woman was apprehended this week and was due to appear in court in Caledon on Tuesday.

She joins three co-accused charged with defrauding a 54-year-old woman after luring her into an online relationship.

The Hawks said that the accused scammed a 54-year-old woman into believing that she had met a businessman online.

They developed a relationship but she was eventually fleeced out of money.

Three suspects were initially arrested in Cape Town and the Eastern Cape in 2019.

Gcobisa Sintu and Tando Magwevana have appeared in courts in Port Elizabeth and East London.

Luyanda Bacela was apprehended in Belhar and has appeared in court in Bellville, facing charges of fraud amounting to R844,000.

Magwevana and Bacela were out on bail, while Sintu was released on a warning.

The case resumes in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April.

