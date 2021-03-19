Fearing COVID-19 third wave, Makhura pleads for limited Easter gatherings

Speaking during a Gauteng provincial coronavirus command council update, the premier said he was particularly worried about public gatherings as the province prepares for the long weekend and the Easter break.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday pleaded with travellers, religious leaders and residents to limit gatherings ahead of the Easter holiday.

Speaking during a Gauteng provincial command council update, the premier said that he was particularly worried about public gatherings as the province prepared for the long weekend and the Easter break.

Gauteng, which is the country’s epicentre in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections, has had over 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

A combination of relaxed regulations around gatherings and the Easter holiday period could push Gauteng’s third COVID-19 wave up on the calendar.

Makhura said that data was already beginning to show that surges may be on the way.

Makhura said that two or three huge events could trigger a third wave in the province.

“If you combine crowds and closed spaces, coronavirus thrives in that environment and that’s why we would be worried. The Easter weekend is also a period for people of faith and huge religious gatherings.”

The premier said that he was also concerned about public transport, which posed a threat as it increased movement within the province.

“When large numbers of people are going to be travelling out of our province, (the question is) where will this catch up on us?”

Makhura stressed the importance of adhering to COVID-19 safety rules, saying it was simply not enough that some people were being vaccinated to prevent a third wave.

