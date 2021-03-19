Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today

In a statement, the power utility said the decision came after some generation units returned to service, helping to restore generating capacity to meet the customer demand.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that it will suspend load shedding from midday on Friday.

“Since yesterday morning, Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at the Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile Power Stations. A further unit each is expected to return to service today at the Camden and Majuba Power Stations.”

The country had been dealing with stage 2 load shedding for days now.

“Eskom would like to apologise to the people of South Africa for the inconvenience suffered during the load shedding,” the statement read.

It said it would use this long weekend to conduct short-term maintenance.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load shedding remaining elevated.

"Eskom has once again urged South African to use electricity sparingly, saying the system remained “vulnerable and unpredictable.”

