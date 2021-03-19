EC teen to spend 13 years in prison for rape of two children aged 9

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said the convicted rapist was 17-years-old, and he was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court this week on two counts of rape.

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape court has sentenced a teenage boy to an effective 13 years behind bars for raping two children in Booysen Park.

The NPA said in September 2019, when he was 16 years old, he raped a nine-year-old boy and was released into the care of his parents.

However, he then sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl in June last year. He was apprehended and remained behind bars.

The NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani said both victims were known to him.

“Five years of the 10-year sentence for the rape of the boy was suspended, and two years of the 10-year sentence for the rape of the girl was suspended – meaning that the boy will serve 13 years direct imprisonment.”

