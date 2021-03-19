Despite COVID-19, R11.2bn in investments facilitated in 2020 - CoCT

This translated into more than 7,600 new jobs and training for close to 3,000 people in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had facilitated more than R11 billion worth of investment in 2020.

This in spite of the pandemic.

The positive news was shared during an international Consular Corps webinar on Friday.

Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, said that the metro facilitated R11.2 billion in investments last year.

This translated into more than 7,600 new jobs and training for close to 3,000 people in 2020.

"The City of Cape Town provides funding to strategic business partners to help grow Cape Town's economy and create jobs by unlocking potential in high growth centres i.e technology, manufacturing, hospitality, clothing and textile, call centres and boat building."

Vos added that the recent launch of the mobile business hub would help small businesses affected by the pandemic get back on their feet.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.