Charl Kinnear’s family still struggling to come to terms with his murder

Nicolette Kinnear was in court on Thursday when bail was denied to Zane Kilian - the man accused of playing a part her husband's murder outside their Bishop Lavis home in September last year.

CAPE TOWN - Six months after the assassination of organized crime detective Charl Kinnear, his family is still struggling to come to terms with his sudden murder.

Kilian is accused of tracking the Anti-Gang Unit member's phone and sharing his location with a hitman.

The State will set out to prove that 39-year-old Kilian played a key role in executing the hit on detective Kinnear.

The court has already heard he pinged the underworld investigator’s cell phone more than 2,400 times in the months leading up to his murder.

Speaking outside court on Thursday, Nicolette said the denial of bail was a first step towards nailing her husband’s killers.

“We know this is not a sprint, it’s definitely a marathon and today was the first hurdle. We are happy with the outcome.”

She added: "To the day today, it's been six months. Honestly, I said today in a Facebook post that I don't know how we've come this far. Some days are a blur, some weeks are a blur. It's really been th grace of God carryin us. It's difficult, it's tough. I haven't touched or packed away anything of my husband yet, we are not there yet, we are not ready yet."

The defence has indicated it plans to appeal the court ruling.

