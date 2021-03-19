Brown says she already knew Atul Gupta when she was appointed minister

She said that she met Atul Gupta when she travelled to India with former minister, Essop Pahad, and he called her on the day that she was appointed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said that the state capture commission was advancing the narrative that many of the Eskom board members who were appointed in 2015 were linked to the Guptas, yet not all 13 of them were asked if they were.

She has been testifying at the commission on Friday.

In response, the commission said that five of the 13 members had deposed affidavits saying that they had had dealings with the controversial family.

Brown said that she already knew one Gupta brother, Atul, when she was appointed.

The former minister said that she opened the process of appointing board members because she wanted people outside normal databases to get the opportunity.

"The database didn't necessarily give the desired effect year-on-year."

She said that she did not believe that all of the appointed board members had previously dealt with the Guptas but Advocate Pule Seleka disagreed

"But you haven't mentioned Dr Ngubane, Mr Pamensky, Ms Verashnee Naidoo, Mr Karim and you are yet to get the affidavit of Mr Romeo Khumalo, I understand from your advocate. They say in their affidavits what dealings they had with the Guptas or Mr Salim Essa."

