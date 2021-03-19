ANC slams WC education dept for failing to place over 6,000 pupils

The ANC in the Western Cape said it would be lodging complaints with the Human Rights Commission, the Public Service Commission, and the Public Protector on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape education department has been criticised for not placing more than 6,000 pupils in schools - months into the new academic year.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it would be lodging complaints with the Human Rights Commission, the Public Service Commission and the Public Protector on Friday.

Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Teacher's Union a(Sadtu) and Congress of South African Students (Cosas), have joined the ANC in calling for more schools and classrooms to be built - and for more teachers to be hired.

Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn said: “It is quite clear that they didn’t have a plan to deal with the issue, hence our disappointment and disgust in the failure to place learners. Our kids have been home for the second month now.”

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said at the start of the new school year, there were 13,000 unplaced learners, this had been reduced to 6,000.

She added that this year there were 19,000 extra learners entering the province's education system.

“We simply cannot afford to build, furnish and staff 19 schools this year and every single year. Our budget continues to decrease in real-term so that the national government can support failing SOEs at the expense of our children.”

Schafer said her department's lost a third of its infrastructure budget to fund the COVID-19 battle.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.