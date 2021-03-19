90 more COVID deaths take SA’s toll to 51,724

Another 1,464 infections were also picked up over that time - pushing the caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1 533 961.

JOHANNESBURG- Ninety more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have taken the death toll to 51,724.

The country's recovery rate stands at 95% - with 1 459 894 people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, 177,275 healthcare workers have been jabbed so far.

