Wits University to allow qualifying students with historical debt to register

It said the number included students who applied through the Wits Hardship Fund and about 300 put forward by the SRC.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has resolved that all qualifying students with historical debt will be allowed to register for the 2021 academic year.

It said on Thursday that the number included students who applied through the Wits Hardship Fund and about 300 put forward by the SRC.

The university’s senior executives met with students earlier this week where talks deadlocked as students forged ahead with their demands.

Students are calling for free higher education and are continuing with their protests.

Wits University’s Shirona Patel said: “At the meeting, the senior execitve team made the decision to assist all qualifying students on the list of 300 put forward by the SRC. While they’ve accepted this concession, the SRC still persisted with their demands and the meeting ended in deadlock.”

At the same time, Patel said the university aimed to complete registration of full-time students by Friday.

“Wits University has registers 97% of full-time students for the year.”

WATCH: #ASINAMALI: Students protest in Braamfontein

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.