Will Zane Kilian be given bail in Charl Kinnear murder case?

Kilian is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

CAPE TOWN - The bail verdict of a private investigator accused of tracking murdered organised crime detective Charl Kinnear will be handed down on Thursday.

Zane Killian, aged 39, was arrested in September, shortly after the Anti-Gang Unit member was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home.

Nearly six months after being taken into custody, Killian, will on Thursday find out whether he’ll be granted bail.

The Bellville Regional Court heard Killian pinged Kinnear’s cellphone more than 2,400 times, with the frequency increasing in the hours leading up to Kinnear’s murder on 18 September.

The defence argued he’s not a gangster and that he’s being made the scapegoat.

In a separate matter, Kilian is also charged with tracking the phone of defence attorney William Booth who survived a hit in April.

