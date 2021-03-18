WC vows to prioritise fighting crime over next five years

More than R2.3 billion has been set aside to fight crime the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that it would prioritise crime-fighting in the next five years.

Earlier this week, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier tabled his medium-term budget for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Western Cape Legislature has welcomed the multi-billion rand safety budget for the Western Cape.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Community Safety, Reagan Allen, said that R750 million would be spent on employing 500 additional law enforcement officers.

"The government will do this basically by improving the effectiveness of policing strengthening protective factors against violence as well as increasing safety in priority areas and public spaces."

R23 million would be spent on opportunities for at-risk youth individuals in high-crime areas.

A further R4.7 million will be budgeted to strengthen area-based safety operations in communities across the province.

