WATCH LIVE: Disgraced ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission

Ex-Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh has already given evidence about his tenure at Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet and later Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh is due back at the Zondo Commission into state capture on Thurday.

Singh appeared last Friday and gave evidence about his time at Transnet as CFO and his relationship with the Guptas and close associate Salim Essa.

He is expected give Eskom-related evidence at 10am on Thursday.

Singh was implicated in dodgy dealings by other executives, board members, bodyguards, and drivers. He was stripped of his membership of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) last year after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges including dishonesty and gross negligence.

Singh told the Zondo Commission while testifying about the freight rail parastatal that he did not know the Gupta family very well but admitted to visiting their Saxonwold compound for cultural occasions.

Singh’s former driver and protector, known only as Witness 3, said he received millions in cash from the Guptas – as well as unidentified Chinese men who allegedly met Transnet executives in Vereeniging – and he would regularly lock up the money in a vault.

He denied any wrongdoing during his tenure, instead accusing Transnet officials of conspiring to frame him.

