WATCH LIVE: AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at a special official memorial service.

Mourners have gathered outside AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s home in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where his memorial service is scheduled to be held on 18 March 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.
Mourners have gathered outside AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s home in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where his memorial service is scheduled to be held on 18 March 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The mermorial service for AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is being held on Thursday morning in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives, as per his instructions.

The king made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, with a reign that spanned five decades.

King Zwelithini had been hospitalised for over a month before succumbing to diabetes-related complications last Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at a special official memorial service.

Timeline

