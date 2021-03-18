WATCH LIVE: AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at a special official memorial service.
JOHANNESBURG - The mermorial service for AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is being held on Thursday morning in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives, as per his instructions.
The king made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, with a reign that spanned five decades.
King Zwelithini had been hospitalised for over a month before succumbing to diabetes-related complications last Friday.
