WATCH LIVE: AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - The mermorial service for AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is being held on Thursday morning in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives, as per his instructions.

The king made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, with a reign that spanned five decades.

King Zwelithini had been hospitalised for over a month before succumbing to diabetes-related complications last Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at a special official memorial service.

