Why some politicians might not be keen on the new Political Party Funding Act

The act regulates direct private donations to political parties and includes restrictions such as laws barring individual party members from receiving donations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said some provisions of the new Political Party Funding Act were a source of anxiety for politicians in different spheres.

The law - which comes into force in April - will allow the IEC to closely monitor each cent donated to political parties – and by extension its members.

While individual politicians have been able to receive funding directly for years – with the ANC 2017 conference an example of such conduct – this will no longer be allowed.

“It is a very controversial provision because members of political parties are asking themselves, ‘when am I an individual member of a party and when do I become a member representing the political interests of the party?’

"However, it remains as such,” said the IEC’s George Mahlangu.

The act also places a cap on how much a person or entity can donate to a political party in a year.

