Nicolette Kinnear: Kilian bail decision first step in getting husband's killers

Zane Kilian is charged with tracking the anti-gang unit member's phone and sharing his location with a hitman in September.

CAPE TOWN - Assassinated detective Charl Kinnear's widow said that the State has crossed the first hurdle in bringing her husband's killers to book.

Nicolette Kinnear has welcomed the denial of bail to a private investigator implicated in the killing.

#ZaneKilian Murder accused Zane Kilians bid for bail has been denied in the Bellville Regional Court. KB pic.twitter.com/Mg2xIenYJS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2021

The court heard that Kilian pinged Detective Charl Kinnear's cellphone more than 2,400 times in the months leading up to the officer's murder.

It's also emerged that he was allegedly tracking other high-profile police officers and underworld figures, as well as prominent defence attorney William Booth, who survived a hit in April and for which Kilian has also been charged in a separate matter.

Kilian claimed to be a debt collector who was allowed to trace people to execute his job.

However, the State argued that people on Kilian's ping list had no debt for him to collect or vehicles to be repossessed.

#ZaneKilian Kinnears wife, Nicolette joined by sons Casleigh and Carlisle, addressed media outside court. KB pic.twitter.com/IfKHIkFq3O EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2021

The slain detective's wife, Nicolette Kinnear, said that they were happy with Thursday's court outcome.

"To the day today, it's been six months. Honestly, I said today in a Facebook post that I don't know how we've come this far. Some days are a blur, some weeks are a blur. It's really been th grace of God carryin us. It's difficult, it's tough. I haven't touched or packed away anything of my husband yet, we are not there yet, we are not ready yet."

The case has been postponed to 15 April.

The defence has indicated it planned to file an urgent application to challenge the denial of bail.

