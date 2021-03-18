Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

Anoj Singh said that he did not know if sub-contractors were paid without contracts but if Trillian was paid without a contract, it was wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh has admitted that paying Trillian R30.6 million without a contract was negligence.

He is testifying at the state capture commission about his tenure at the power utility.

He said that Eskom allowed its finance department to pay sub-contractors like Trillian if there were contracts and work was done.

"Look at the documentation and just on that limited basis, it appears that processes were not followed. Could this be a question of negligence?" evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka asked Singh.

"I would say so, sir," Singh replied.

The commission also wanted to know why Eskom paid Trillian when its founding CEO, Bianca Goodson, confirmed that it did not exist when a corporate plan was originally made by Regiments as a sub-contractor of McKinsey.

"But it can't be that Trillian rendered services in that situation," Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo put to Singh.

"It is my understanding that a common agreement exists that enabled regiments staff to act as Trillian employees,' Singh explained

Former Trillian and Regiments employee, Mosilo Mothepu, told the commission that Singh attended a meeting about Project Pandora, which was meant to plan work that the company wanted and that SOEs did what the company wanted them to do.

