SANDF send condolences to families of 2 pilots killed in SAAF plane crash

The light aircraft - belonging to the South African Air Force (SAAF) Museum - was approaching the runway when it crashed and burst into flames on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two reserve force pilots.

CAPE TOWN – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent its condolences to the families of two pilots who died in an aircraft crash at the Swartkop Air Force Base.

General Mongezi Kweta said an investigation was under way.

“The SANDF Military Command is saddened to learn of the untimely death of two reserve force pilots. The names of the deceased will be published soon after their families have been informed.”

