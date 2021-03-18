Rand Water pleased with rising reservoir levels

Last week, the bulk supplier picked up that reservoirs were dipping into low levels and as a result it had to ask the three metros - Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane - to monitor their network supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that its supply system had now made some good progress as reservoir levels were steadily increasing again after it reached a concerning point.



Rand Water's executive manager for bulk water distribution, Khathu Maumela: "We need to continue to use water sparingly so that we can avoid a situation where our reservoirs are at very low levels, especially at a time like this when we know that we have challenges with electricity supply and we know that many areas within Rand Water and municipalities are dependant on pumping water to the towers and the reservoirs, it was priority step that we took in order to deal with this matter.

Meanwhile, Joburg Water is cutting and lowering the water pressure in some areas to build up its reservoir supply.

Areas affected include Diepsloot, Soweto and Sandton.

Water tankers have been made available in the Fleurhof and Florida North area.

