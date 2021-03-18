20°C / 22°C
R10 goes a long way: Twitter initiative raises over R1 million to help students

The initiative started last week Friday when media personality Lasizwe Dambuza asked his social media followers to get involved to help students currently facing a financial crisis.

Protesting students march back to Braamfontein along Solomon & Smit streets on 15 March 2021. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
Protesting students march back to Braamfontein along Solomon & Smit streets on 15 March 2021. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Twitter initiative called "Ten Rand Goes A Long Way" has raised over R1 million to crowd fund registration fees this year while students wait for bursaries and NSFAS funding to come through.

The initiative started last week Friday when media personality Lasizwe Dambuza asked his social media followers to get involved to help students currently facing a financial crisis.

Media personalities, corporates and other citizens joined in and started contributing and within five days, the funds raised so far stand at over R1 million.

The cash will be administered by a company that will select qualifying students randomly.

Dambuza explains how the initiative started: “I said I’ve got R10,000 and I want to help students, so what do I do? Do I give it to one or two students? One of my good friends Ayanda Mhlongo said we should try to create a BackaBuddy kind of situation.”

In just a few hours, the response to the call for help and those willing to help exploded.

He said many people had contributed and were still willing to help in some way or the other.

“We are sitting and waiting for solutions, instead of us being the solution and coming together as a nation to continue R10 each.”

Dambuza said they were still deciding on future plans and whether they would be making it an annual initiative.

