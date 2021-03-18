R10 goes a long way: Twitter initiative raises over R1 million to help students

The initiative started last week Friday when media personality Lasizwe Dambuza asked his social media followers to get involved to help students currently facing a financial crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - A Twitter initiative called "Ten Rand Goes A Long Way" has raised over R1 million to crowd fund registration fees this year while students wait for bursaries and NSFAS funding to come through.

The initiative started last week Friday when media personality Lasizwe Dambuza asked his social media followers to get involved to help students currently facing a financial crisis.

Media personalities, corporates and other citizens joined in and started contributing and within five days, the funds raised so far stand at over R1 million.

WE DID IT!!!!!!!



WE RAISED R1 000 000.00 IN 5 DAYS!!#R10GOESALONGWAY



AAAAAAAHHHHH!!!!! OH MY GOSH!

WE DID IT!! Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 17, 2021

The cash will be administered by a company that will select qualifying students randomly.

Dambuza explains how the initiative started: “I said I’ve got R10,000 and I want to help students, so what do I do? Do I give it to one or two students? One of my good friends Ayanda Mhlongo said we should try to create a BackaBuddy kind of situation.”

In just a few hours, the response to the call for help and those willing to help exploded.

He said many people had contributed and were still willing to help in some way or the other.

“We are sitting and waiting for solutions, instead of us being the solution and coming together as a nation to continue R10 each.”

Dambuza said they were still deciding on future plans and whether they would be making it an annual initiative.

We hope that the few R10s we have contributed get you closer to the dream!!! Thank you for inspiring us as a nation and showing us that #R10GoesALongWay



Keep pushing @lasizwe @Takkies7 @KINGAya_ @sibumabena https://t.co/7GVsu7sgty pic.twitter.com/RVLvleMoQU Drip Footwear (@DRIPFootWear) March 17, 2021

R10 000 from the team at some of uss favorite restaurant towards #R10GoesALongWay I need to learn every language in the world to be able to day thank you to be able to express my gratitude pic.twitter.com/SGFjnOL5Q5 Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) March 17, 2021

Heyyyyy Shout Out To @sibumabena @lasizwe @KINGAya_ @Takkies7 #R10GoesALongWay



This Is A Great Movement It Will Help Alot Of Students I Respect Yall For That. pic.twitter.com/yPd6VDu4xJ Nino Brown GP (@NinoBrownGP_SA) March 17, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.