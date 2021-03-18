20°C / 22°C
NC man arrested for alleged sexual and emotional abuse of family members

When officers arrived at the house, they arrested the man and seized an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape mother and her three children have been taken to a place of safety while the stepfather's been arrested on allegations of sexual and emotional abuse.

Police were alerted by a member of the family earlier this month.

The woman and three children were allegedly also being held at a Keimoes farm against their will by the man.

When officers arrived at the house, they arrested the man and seized an illegal firearm and ammunition.

He allegedly sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

Several weeks ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele released quarterly crime statistics which revealed a bleak picture showing that 12,200 women were raped between October and December last year, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape accounting for the highest incidents of rape.

The statistics showed how sexual offences increased by 5% compared to the previous period. While delivering that report, the minister also conceded that members of the SAPS were not fully equipped to handle reports of gender-based violence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

