Mourners gather in Nongoma ahead of King Zwelithini's memorial

Several marques have already been erected in a large field just outside the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma.

NONGOMA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at a special official memorial service for the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday.

The king was interred in the early hours of Thursday morning following a private traditional ceremony.

The monarch succumbed to diabetes-related complications last Friday.

Mourners have already started gathering outside his home in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where the event is scheduled to be held.

At least 100 vehicles have already arrived.

Some mourners have told Eyewitness News that they slept outside the royal palace despite the wet weather.

Prince Melusi Zulu said it was not surprising that many people left the comfort of their homes ahead of the king's interment and memorial service.

“This just shows how much the king loved his people and how much they revered him. If it was possible, the kings and his subjects would’ve spent every day together.”

Law enforcement authorities have been stationed throughout the royal palace precinct.

The royal household and government authorities say measures had been put in place to ensure the memorial service takes place in line with COVID-19 regulations.

