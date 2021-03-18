More charges may be added against accused in Ntumba murder case

Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed, aged between 27 and 51, made their first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State said it was still finalising its investigation and more charges may be added in the case against four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Ntumba was shot and killed last week when police fired rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of protesting students in Braamfontein.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the state would be opposing bail when the four men appear next week.

“Investigations are still ongoing; we may add other charges as and when people come up.”

The officers from the Public Order Policing unit were formally charged with murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They have been remanded in custody.

