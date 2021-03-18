Marikana residents want employers to fulfill promises 9 years after massacre

They're demanding 800 immediate jobs, business opportunities for local companies, an upgrade of the taxi rank and shelters for hawkers.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine years after the Marikana massacre in the North West, mining communities in that area are marching to the Tharisa Mine on Thursday demanding that employers deliver on their promises.

The communities say they were still under the boot of oppressive mining magnates despite many promises that life would improve after 34 miners were shot dead in 2012.

The Tharisa, Sibanye, Samancor, Chrome Tech and Bapotrans mining communities have been mobilised by the Marikana Cluster Crisis Movement.

Communities will be handing over a memorandum to mine management.

They're demanding 800 immediate jobs, business opportunities for local companies, an upgrade of the taxi rank and shelters for hawkers.

The movement's Raserola Mashamaite said: “We have a problem with the issue of labour and social plans because even after the 2012 massacre, they’re still not addressing issues of the community. We’re going to march and we’re not going to be stopped by anyone.”

