Magashule on Parly PP inquiry vote: ANC cannot sleep with the enemy

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule described the party voting along with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament as 'funny things' happenings in the party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that members of the party who did not participate in Parliament’s motion to establish a committee to look into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office did the right thing.

But he has echoed the sentiments of the party in the National Assembly that there will be no repercussions for those who failed to attend Tuesday’s sitting in the House.

Magashule was speaking to KwaZulu-Natal’s Gagasi FM.

He said that the ANC’s constitution warned against sleeping with the enemy, insisting that the Democratic Alliance (DA), which brought the motion, was a traditional enemy of the party.

Sixty-two ANC Members of Parliament were absent during the voting.

Two hundred and seventy-five others voted in favour of adopting a report from an independent panel, which found there was prima facie evidence to support an impeachment inquiry.

Magashule described the ANC voting along with the DA in Parliament as "funny things" happenings in the party.

"The ANC cannot change its character. The ANC cannot sleep with the enemy. We have always found the DA as the enemy of the revolution."

He defended 62 of the ANC’s MPs for failing to attend the session on Tuesday, saying that they had done nothing wrong as no decision was taken by a formal structure.

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday that the ANC’s chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, gave the party’s caucus direction, leaving no room for debate on the matter.

Magashule said that the caucus had never been given a chance to debate the matter and that it was divided on the way forward.

He also said that the top six was not a formal structure and thus could not take decisions on behalf of the party.

"In terms of our constitution, the matter will still be discussed by the national working committee and the national executive committee."

The ANC in Parliament said that all those who did not attend the session gave valid reasons for missing the sitting.

