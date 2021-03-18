Mabuza: No room for corruption in COVID vaccine rollout

Deputy President David Mabuza said there were only a few players in the vaccine sector, which made it difficult to be corrupted in the procurement and distribution of inoculations.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

It was his first physical appearance in Parliament for over a year.

Mabuza said there were only a few players in the vaccine sector, which made it difficult to be corrupted in the procurement and distribution of inoculations.

He said vaccine procurement had also been centralised: “In our view, procurement risk is greater when there are multiple purchasers and suppliers with no uniformity of quality and effectiveness of the product, as it was the case with the procurement of the personal protective equipment.”

The country's anxiously waiting for another batch of vaccines - expected this week.

Mabuza has also touched on ongoing student protests at some tertiary education institutions.

He said government would have no choice but to find resources to help fund students.

“As a country, we’re going to find the resources because by skilling these young people, we’ll be assisting the country.”

