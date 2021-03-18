Lesufi launches probe into suspected food poisoning incident at Tshwane school

Over 200 pupils from the MH Baloyi Secondary School in Winterveld were rushed to hospital on Wednesday after experiencing stomach cramps.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has launched an investigation following a suspected food poisoning incident at a Tshwane school.

Lesufi visited the MH Baloyi Secondary School in Winterveld after over 200 pupils were rushed to hospital on Wednesday after experiencing stomach cramps. It's understood that the pupils had consumed food during break

time at the school the previous day.

“I met with the leadership of the school and the district and we have taken samples,” said Lesufi.

He added that his department would only make further statements when the results of the samples taken are released.

