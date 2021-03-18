Laingville community frustrated with Ipid probe into Leo Williams' death

Community leader, Tyrone Williams, said that they were told that the case would be prioritised but said that there was no progress in the case eight months after the launch of the investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The Laingville community said that it was disappointed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s probe into the death of a nine-year-old boy.

It’s been eight months since the launch of an investigation after Leo Williams was hit by a rubber bullet during protests in the St Helena Bay suburb along the West Coast eight months ago.

He was watching TV at home when he was struck.

Community leader, Tyrone Williams, said that they were told that the case would be prioritised but said that there was no progress in the case.

Williams said that while other cases of police brutality around the country were being looked into, the Williams family was forced to wait.

"Nathaniel [Julies] was shot and those police officers were arrested, a boy was shot in Cape Town as well and the police were arrested. The students at Wits University, they shot a guy there and the police were arrested. It's been eight months now and nothing is happening."

He said that the community was angry and frustrated by the lack of answers. At a community meeting on Wednesday night, residents declared that they wanted to take action.

"They wanted to go and block the roads and we as the leaders had to calm them down. That's the way they are feeling regarding the investigation into the murder of Leo Williams."

Ipid has yet to respond to an Eyewitness News request for comment.

