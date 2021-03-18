King Zwelithini’s reign to continue guiding the Zulu nation - Buthelezi

Dignitaries have descended on the royal palace to pay their final respects to the Zulu monarch.

NONGOMA - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said while the Zulu nation was grieving, King Goodwill Zwelithini's reign would continue to guide his people for generations to come.

Buthelezi was speaking at the king's memorial service in KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The AmaZulu king was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony only attended by close male relatives.

Dignitaries have descended on the royal palace to pay their final respects to the Zulu monarch.

READ: OBITUARY: Longest reigning king of AmaZulu Zwelithini a ‘fountain of wisdom’

Buthelezi said the Zulu king led his nation with dignity.

“His Majesty’s reign continued an unbroken lineage of kings. Indeed, we’re protected by the shield for which our kings and ancestors probably waged war.”

WATCH LIVE: AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the eulogy.

The AmaZulu nation is honours their late king in the ceremony that’s being watched across the country, owing to Eskom's suspension of load shedding for the event.

Eskom has promised to keep the power on until 2 pm but after that, it's back to frustrating stage two blackouts.

He has done it again. Heres Rastas paintings following the passing of AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. #KingGoodwillZwelithini @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/dDvIYQ1J9q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.