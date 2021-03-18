20°C / 22°C
King Zwelithini advanced Zulu culture, traditions & identity - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that today was a difficult one because he had to bid farewell to one of the country’s most revered leaders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy at a special official memorial service for amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal on 18 March 2021. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy at a special official memorial service for amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal on 18 March 2021. Picture: GCIS
49 minutes ago

NONGOMA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a glowing tribute to the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, calling him a great visionary and unifier.

The president delivered the eulogy at a special official memorial service for the late monarch.

The king was planted in Nongoma in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He passed away last Friday following diabetes-related complications.

GALLERY: AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini memorial - 'His legacy lives on'

President Ramaphosa said that today was a difficult one because he had to bid farewell to one of the country’s most revered leaders.

"It is a difficult day because a huge tree has fallen. Uwile umuthi omkhulu. Our nation is in mourning. Isizwe sonke siyalila."

He described the late monarch as a repository of culture.

"He not only defended and advanced the interests of the Zulu people but advanced their culture, customs, the traditions and a deep sense of identity."

Ramaphosa said that King Zwelithini always exuded warmth and wisdom.

"On behalf of the people of South africa, I express my deepest condolences to the royal family and the Zulu nation on this profound loss."

The late monarch was 72 at the time of his passing.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu remembered for helping bring stability to KZN

