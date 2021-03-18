Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender

Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has been granted an extension to respond to questions from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya on Thursday revealed that she had been given more time to respond to an SIU probe.

The SIU is still conducting an investigation into the matter involving Khusela Diko’s late husband, amaBhaca Chief Thandisizwe Diko.

The Presidency spokesperson took special leave in July in light of the probe.

Her husband had been awarded tenders to the value of R125 million by the Gauteng Health Department of Health to supply PPE.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya: "Ms Diko was further requested to respond to the allegations contained in the SIU's letter by the 24th of February 2021. However, chair, once the internal process was underway, Ms Diko's husband unexpectedly passed away which prompted her legal representatives to ask for an extension to provide her formal responses to the allegations contained in the SIU letter."

She said that Diko was granted an extension until 25 March.

