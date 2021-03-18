Ibutho Motorcycle Club celebrates life of member King Zwelithini

Bikers entertained masses outside the royal palace in Nongoma in honour of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

A lighter side of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been shared with the public on Thursday, with members of his Ibutho Motorcycle Club pitching up at his special memorial service in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The late monarch, a biker, passed away last week following diabetes-related complications.

While the main marquee was filled with high-profile guests who were accredited for his special memorial service, other mourners decided to celebrate the late monarch outside the official venue.

Government authorities earlier reported that the late king’s send-off would be held in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

But this did not stop members of the Ibutho Motorcycle Club from performing a show for hundreds of people gathered outside the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace.

“Our king formed this club and named it Ibutho to unite us,” said Bheki “Tallman” Radebe who's the vice president of the biker club.

Scores of bikers have arrived in Nongoma. Members of the Ibutho Motorcycle Club (MCC) say theres about 100 of them here. The late #KingGoodwillZwelithini was a paying member of the club.

Zulu maidens, who said that they were profoundly impacted by the king, sang their hearts out for most of the day.

Amabutho or Zulu regiments, armed with knobkierries, spears and shields, were also seen celebrating the life and times of their king.

The late monarch passed away at the age of 72.

His family said that it was still deciding on his successor.

