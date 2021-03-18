Family, friends remember 'larger than life' Menzi Ngubane at memorial service

A memorial service was held for respected actor Menzi Ngubane in Johannesburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary actor Menzi Ngubane was remembered by friends and family at a memorial service on Thursday afternoon.

Close friends and colleagues within the entertainment fraternity gathered at the Assemblies of God Church in Sandton to pay tribute to the veteran actor.

Ngubane died last week after losing a battle to kidney disease and diabetes.

Desiree Markgraaff from Bomb Shelter Productions, which produced popular TV drama Isibaya, said that Ngubane's passion for his craft was driven by love and excellence.

“Menzi was always there trying to find that character and trying to bring that character to life in a way no one could. And boy, Menzi could do that. He was larger than life. Every character he created we remember so well,” said Markgraaff.

Menzi Ngubane will be buried this coming Saturday in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. His father who died just days apart from his son will also be buried on the same day.

