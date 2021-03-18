Eskom suspends load shedding for 4 hours to allow SA to mourn King Zwelithini

An official memorial service will be held to honour the life and legacy of King Zwelithini at 10 am.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be suspending load shedding for four hours later on Thursday to allow the country to mourn the passing of the Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Eskom said once the memorial wraps up it would back to stage two blackouts at 2 pm.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said, "This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a significant historical event."

The king died earlier this month and was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony.

