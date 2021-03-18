Emails show Singh knew he was attending Project Pandora meetings at McKinsey

Singh earlier told the state capture commission that he did not know about Project Pandora but he met McKinsey to be briefed on the power utility before taking up a secondment.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has presented emails that show that former Eskom CFP Anoj Singh knew that he was attending Project Pandora meetings with McKinsey.

Singh earlier told the state capture commission that he did not know about Pandora but he met McKinsey to be briefed on the power utility before taking up a secondment.

In one email, Singh’s email address replied to an email with the subject "Pandora" but he said that many people, including his personal assistant, had access to his corporate account and any one of them could have replied.

"The email comes from you on the 23rd. It has the subject Project Pandora. What can you say about that?" evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka asked Singh.

"This particular meeting was not an open one. Secondly, this Anoj Singh corporate was accessible through my PA, was accessible to Mr Yusuf Muhammed. Any one of these people could have initiated, changed, made amendments, postponed or cancelled these meetings."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.