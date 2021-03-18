EFF student command calls for suspension of online lectures amid protests

Spokesperson Siya Nyulu said online courses must be suspended and the academic year put on hold until all deserving students were registered and funded.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command has called on institutions of higher learning to suspend online lectures in solidarity with protesting students.

The student body on Wednesday said it rejected the continuation of online teaching amidst the national shutdown against financial exclusion.

National spokesperson Siya Nyulu said online courses must be suspended and the academic year put on hold until all deserving students were registered and funded.

Nyulu argued that online lectures undermine the struggle faced by students who were brutalised and incarcerated while others continue with studies as if its business as usual.

WATCH: #ASINAMALI: Students protest in Braamfontein

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.