Peters details failed Swifambo locomotive testing at state capture commission

Peters said she saw reports that the Swifambo Locomotives didn’t meet South African standards and they couldn’t fit in the existing locomotives workshop.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Ministers said she was present when one of the Prasa locomotives that were said to be unsuitable derailed during tests.

She said that convinced her that investigations were necessary.

Peters testified at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday about the Swifambo irregular tender that cost Prasa R2.6 billion.

“Incidentally during the testing process, one of the locomotives derailed on the Transnet network in the Northern Cape.”

She said she saw reports that the Swifambo locomotives didn’t meet South African standards, that there was no after sale maintenance with the contract and they couldn’t fit in the existing locomotives workshop.

The former transport minister said she saw it first-hand.

“And the length of time it took for that locomotive to be removed convinced me that they are not suited, that’s why we agreed with the investigation of Swifambo.”

Last month, the Special Investigating Unit told Parliament that it was still trying to recover the money but Swifambo was liquidated and so far only R65 million seemed to had been recovered.

