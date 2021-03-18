COVID-19: 1,531 new cases and 74 more deaths in SA

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the death toll to 51,634.

JOHANNESBURG – Seventy-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the death toll to 51,634.

The health department said 1,531 infections were also picked up over this period, with the known caseload ballooning to 1 532 497.

So far, just under 1.5 million people have recuperated, putting our recovery rate at 95%.

On the vaccine front, 168,413 healthcare workers have now had the jab.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 March.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/VFZoNPeiVe Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 17, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 532 497 the total number of deaths is 51 634 the total number of recoveries is 1 459 056 and the total number of vaccines administered is 168 413. pic.twitter.com/Fm7wSvuDsV Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 17, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.