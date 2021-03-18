Zane Kilian denied bail in Charl Kinnear murder case

The magistrate said that there was prima facie evidence against the accused, despite his insistence that he was innocent.

CAPE TOWN - A private investigator charged in connection with the murder of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear has been denied bail.

Zane Killian (39) was arrested in September, shortly after the anti-gang unit member was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home.

Killian is accused of tracking his phone and sharing the location with a hitman.

Magistrate Nonkosi Saba said that Kilian failed to prove exceptional circumstances in his bail application and that it would not be in the interests of justice to release him.

#ZaneKilian Nicollete says today is just the first hurdle, but the familys happy with the outcome. KB pic.twitter.com/ckXl9YbT6g EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2021

The accused has also been painted as untrustworthy, based on evidence related to his earnings and his fake qualifications as a private investigator.

The State presented evidence of a forged certificate used to back Kilian's claim that he was registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

He claimed that he was drawn into the killing to be a scapegoat, but the State argued that he played a key role in the assassination of Kinnear.

Kilian also allegedly tracked the phones of other senior law enforcement officers in Cape Town, as well as alleged underworld bigwigs.

In a separate matter, he's been charged with tracking prominent defence attorney William Booth, who survived a hit in April.

