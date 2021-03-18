Apart from load shedding, Joburg residents now also have to deal with water cuts

Joburg Water has on Thursday been instructed by the bulk water-supplier to implement restrictions of between 20% to 45% of its water supply to some customers.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents have been warned to prepare for a double blow in the form of load shedding and now water restrictions.

Joburg Water has on Thursday been instructed by the bulk water-supplier to implement restrictions of between 20% to 45% of its water supply to some customers, with many reservoirs battling to get back to full capacity.

At the same time, customers have been warned by Eskom to check their rosters with stage two load shedding expected to last until the weekend, with a brief suspension for four hours on Wednesday morning.

However, Joburg Water said the two were not linked and water would be restored in the next two days.

Areas affected include Brixton, Diepsloot and the greater Sandton area.

Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said: “We request all residents in the affected areas to reduce their consumption to that we can recover fully.”

Water tankers will be supplied in affected areas.

At the same time, Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshansha said the electricity grid remained under extreme pressure.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience and uncertainty this is causing to the public, and we request that you continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.”

Eskom will be suspending load shedding for from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday to allow the country to mourn the passing of the AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

An official memorial service will be held to honour the life and legacy of King Zwelithini.

Eskom said once the memorial wrapped up, it was back to stage two blackouts.

The king died earlier this month and was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony.

