AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini laid to rest

He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives.

FILE: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
31 minutes ago

NONGOMA - AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been laid to rest.

The king made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, with a reign that spanned five decades.

He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives.

READ: OBITUARY: Longest reigning king of AmaZulu Zwelithini a ‘fountain of wisdom’

King Zwelithini had been hospitalised for over a month before succumbing to diabetes-related complications last Friday.

High-profile guests and commoners alike have spent this week flocking to his Nongoma home to pay their last respects.

Throngs of mourners have described him as a courageous leader who tackled social issues such as the spread of HIV and Aids.

To his followers, he was "Isilo Samabandla" or King of kings.

The salutation, bayede or your majesty, was only reserved for him within the Zulu nation.

But the late monarch was equally criticised for comments he made against members of the LGBTI community and foreign nationals.

But his supporters there in Nongoma have slammed critics of the king, saying he must be left alone as he was no longer able to defend himself.

The late monarch married at least six times during his lifetime.

He passed away aged 72, having fathered 28 children.

WATCH: Inside King Goodwill Zwelithini’s official burial arrangements

