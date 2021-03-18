AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini laid to rest

He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives.

NONGOMA - AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been laid to rest.

The king made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, with a reign that spanned five decades.

He was interred during the early hours of Thursday morning in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives.

King Zwelithini had been hospitalised for over a month before succumbing to diabetes-related complications last Friday.

High-profile guests and commoners alike have spent this week flocking to his Nongoma home to pay their last respects.

Zulu regiments have finally arrived at the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace. #KingGoodwillZwelithini will be planted at his final resting place from this evening into the early hours of tomorrow. Its been an extraordinary week for the Zulu nation. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/DO3iaqkKGZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

Throngs of mourners have described him as a courageous leader who tackled social issues such as the spread of HIV and Aids.

To his followers, he was "Isilo Samabandla" or King of kings.

The salutation, bayede or your majesty, was only reserved for him within the Zulu nation.

But the late monarch was equally criticised for comments he made against members of the LGBTI community and foreign nationals.

But his supporters there in Nongoma have slammed critics of the king, saying he must be left alone as he was no longer able to defend himself.

The late monarch married at least six times during his lifetime.

He passed away aged 72, having fathered 28 children.

